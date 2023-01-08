Forces Avert Rajouri Type Attack; 2 Terrorists Killed In Poonch, War-like Stores Recovered

A major Rajouri-type attack was averted as two terrorists were eliminated while trying to infiltrate Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot Sector in J&K's Poonch. The success comes just a few days after the inhumane Rajouri attack where terrorists opened fire, killing seven civilians in the Dhangi area. According to sources, the incident is of January 7, when the Army officials detected suspicious movement at 7 pm and heard a loud explosion at 7.45 pm, following which they engaged with the terrorists.

The explosion is said to have occurred after a land mine went off during to the infiltration. Once the firing had ceased, the troops readjusted the cordon to prevent their escape and employed night enabled Quadcopter and other surveillance devices for surveillance. The search operation began at 2 am on January 8 and the troops found bodies of the terrorists along with a huge cache of weapons.

During a press conference, Brigadier P Acharya of Commander 13 Sector RR, revealed that the troops recovered magazines, ammunition and other war like stores. Army has recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one modified AK 56 Rifle, One Chinese Pistol, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone.

In a second successful operation carried out by the forces, they recovered an even bigger stock from the terrorists with night-vision binoculars, thermal cameras, Indian Army uniforms, boots, batteries and among other things. Blankets, medical kit, multiple packets of dry fruits along with clothing for the winter suggest that the terrorists were trying to infiltrate from Pakistan for a long-stay and execute a large scale attack.

Some packets of the edibles carried the manufacturing location as Gujranwala, clearly suggesting they crossed the border from the Pakistan side.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is on high-alert and the search operation is still in continuation. This follows the recent targeted killing in Rajouri where seven civilians including two children were killed and dozens were injured last week. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been deployed in Rajouri to avoid any similar attack in the district.