Forces Bust Terror Hideout In J&K's Ramban, Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered

Jammu and Kashmir police and 23 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) busted a terrorist hideout in Ramban and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on the evening of October 22.

The security forces acted swiftly on the information received from reliable sources about the presence of arms, ammunition in the hilly and forest area of tehsil Khari of District Ramban. A search operation was conducted jointly by the 23 RR and J&K police at the suspected hideout locations and in the evening, recovered arms, ammunition and related material that included 310 Ak-47 rounds, 30 9mm rounds, 6 Ak-47 magazines, among others.

FIR filed

In this regard, a case under the Arms act and Section 4, Explosives Substances Act has been registered at Banihal police station and investigation has been taken up.

Earlier on October 17, the J&K police unearthed a terrorist location in the Surankot area of Poonch and recovered 16 IED batteries, 1 pistol, 4 hand grenades, 3 AK magazines, 1 Wireless set, 4 UBGL grenades and several AK rounds from the terror hideout inside a cave.

