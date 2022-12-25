Forces Bust Tunnel In Uri Used For Dropping Arms, Leads To ‘one Of Largest Recoveries’

Indian security forces on December 25 unearthed a tunnel allegedly made by Pakistan in North Kashmir’s Uri, where terrorists had dropped weapons thereby using the tunnel to push the arms and ammunition on the Indian side of the border.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other materials were also recovered by the joint forces, which include 8 AK-74 rifles, 24 AK-74 Magazines, 12 Chinese pistols, 24 Chinese pistol magazines, 560 Live RDS of AK 74, 244 Live RDS of 0.30 Cal pistol, 9 Chinese hand grenades, 5 Pakistani origin hand grenades, 81 Balloons with ‘I Love Pakistan’ marking and 5 synthetic gunny bags, in which the huge cache of arms was packed. The bags also had a Pakistani marking.

#LIVE | Briefing by Army on the secret tunnel found by security forces. Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/mktrsMItly — Republic (@republic) December 25, 2022

‘One of the largest recoveries of war-like stores’

In a joint briefing by the security forces after the huge arms haul, the Indian Army said, “This is amongst the largest interception of war-like stores which has been executed close to the Line of Control (LoC) in recent years. This is not an isolated act. Over the years, we have had almost 6-8 such incidents of interception and recovery. On August 25th, we had three terrorists being neutralised in the area of Nanakdalunja and in the recent months we have had recoveries of almost 15 kgs of drugs and other packets of Narco-like stuff other than the war-like stores.”

Major Gen and SSP, Baramulla said, “Perhaps for the first time, we are seeing at least in the valley side, these Balloons, which are more frequent on the Jammu side. This kind of a push perhaps points to an attempt to instigate propaganda-based street violence and other such incidents.”

In a mega crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, Bandipora police on December 24 along with 26 AR & CRPF arrested two terrorists of (TRF) LeT namely Imad Amin Chopan and Tahir Ah Bhat, and recovered one Chinese Pistol, magazines, a Chinese Grenade, and detonators from their possession.

In a bid to wipe out Narco terror, Jammu and Kashmir police, on December 24, arrested 17 persons including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor, and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan.

IMAGE: Republic