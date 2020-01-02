Forces Combat-ready, Will Do What Suits National Interest: COAS Gen Naravane Warns Enemies

Newly appointed Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday has spoken to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor on a range of issues including his recent remark that India has the right of a pre-emptive strike, that has spooked Pakistan.

Elaborating on the security scenario and India's right of pre-emptive strike, Chief of Army Staff General Naravane has said that this is the best of times as the defence forces are focussing on being combat-ready. He added that the threat of terrorism has hovered around the country for long, and now it is time to do what is best for the national interest. The new COAS maintained that Indian army always prefers and does the best for peace and tranquillity.

READ | COAS Gen Naravane warns 'Pak can't fool world anymore' in 1st interview post taking charge

"I would say it is the best of times. The challenges will always be to remain operationally prepared and combat-ready force to meet any challenge at any time, and that would be my focus and priority area too. This threat of terrorism has been there from quite a long time, we will have to continue to deal with it. We will try our best to maintain peace and tranquillity, but at the same time, we will do what is in our national interest. What we do will depend on the future situation," COAS General Naravane said.

READ | Outgoing Army Chief Gen Rawat hails Indian Army's teamwork, says 'COAS doesn't work alone'

General Manoj Mukund Naravane issues warning to Pakistan

On Wednesday, the new COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane who took oath as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, on Tuesday, paid tribute to the brave hearts who have sacrificed their lives for the nation at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. In his first media briefing after taking charge, General Naravane began his address by extending his wishes of the New Year to the citizens of the country. He then issued a warning to Pakistan, saying it cannot fool anyone anymore as it wages a proxy war. He said that India had been a victim of terror for a long time, but now the world was getting aware of it. Talking on the increased ceasefire violations, he said that the Army was fully ready to foil all infiltration bids along LoC.

READ | Here's what outgoing COAS General Bipin Rawat said about his successor General Naravane

About General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Before being appointed the COAS, the alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy headed the Army's Eastern Command that takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China. With Gen Naravane taking charge, all the three services heads, including Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, are now from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy. In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

READ | ‘Priority to be operationally prepared at all times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane