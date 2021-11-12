Forces Eliminate Pulwama Mastermind's Cousin In Srinagar; Recover 5 Kg IED

In a big win for the forces, one terrorist was eliminated and five kilograms of improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from him. The forces later destroyed the IED in a controlled explosion around midnight, said sources. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that the eliminated terrorist - Aamir Riyaz, was the cousin of Adil Ahmad Dar, the mastermind of the 2019 Pulwama attack wherein 40 CRPF troops were martyred. Vijay Kumar also informed that Aamir Riyaz was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. According to the IGP, the terrorist was assigned to carry out a fidayeen attack on a vital installation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, sources have informed that Aamir Riyaz first attacked the gate of a police post and tried escaping to another location to blow himself up. However, the CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir led by a senior officer tracked him down. The forces were fired upon by Riyaz following which he was gunned down in retaliation. However, Sameer Dar, the top commander is still at large.

2019 Pulwama terrorist attack

On February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was carried out by a 22-year-old suicide bomber named Adil Ahmad Dar who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying the CRPF soldiers. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured. After the deadly attack, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility.