'Forces Firmly Handled China's Transgression': Army Eastern Command Chief On Tawang Clash

On the Tawang face-off, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, RP Kalita, shared that the PLA had transgressed the disputed area but it was handled firmly.

GOC-in-C, Eastern Command 

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lt General Anil Chauhan in an address on Friday made a strong statement on the India-China Tawang face-off saying that the Indian Army is capable of handling any situation. He also extended his best wishes to the citizens of the nation on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

He said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given a detailed statement in the Parliament on the Tawang faceoff incident. My best wishes to all the people of the country on the occasion of Vijay Diwas." India left China stunned during the LAC face-off that took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

'8 disputed areas acknowledged by both sides', says GOC-in-C, Eastern Command

On the Tawang face-off, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, RP Kalita, shared that the PLA had transgressed the disputed area but it was handled firmly by the valiant Indian soldiers. He said, "In one of the areas with a differing perception of LAC, PLA patrol transgressed, was contested very firmly which led to some physical violence but was contained. Border areas along Northern Frontier stable. We're firmly in control."

"I am happy to say it was contended at the local level resorting to the existing bilateral mechanisms and protocol feature in place," he added.

The GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, further said, "There's a protocol being followed in Doklam area by both sides in which there's regular interaction between local commanders so that no constructions come up on both sides. No fresh development as far as Dolkam is concerned, with regard to infrastructure development."

"As military men, we're always prepared to safeguard our nation. Whether in peace or conflict, the primary task is to ensure the country's territorial integrity against external or internal threat. Prepared for all eventualities and contingencies," he added.

(With agency inputs)

