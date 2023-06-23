4 Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Foil Major Infiltration Bid In Kupwara

In a significant triumph for the security forces, a major infiltration attempt in the northern region of Kashmir was successfully foiled by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation carried out in the Kala Jungle area of the Machhal sector in Kupwara, resulted in the elimination of four terrorists.

According to an official statement by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the joint operation led to the neutralisation of four terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) into the Indian side. "In a joint operation, the Army and the Police have killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)," the J&K police said.

The operation, which began early morning on Friday, is ongoing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal sector, a top Army officer confirmed to Republic. The officer said that following the suspicious movement of infiltrators, the alert jawans posted at the Line of Control not only foiled the terrorists' mission but gunned them down within no time.

He said that this was a big win for the forces ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Union Territory. "A massive combing operation is going on. More details will be shared after the operation is concluded," he added.

Notably, Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday for his two-day visit. The Home Minister began his J&K visit by laying a wreath at the statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the BJP office at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Following this, he is expected to address a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar.

Security forces foil infiltration bids

The operation in the Machhal sector has added to the recent successes of the security forces, as they have already eliminated seven terrorists near the LoC in Kupwara this month. Earlier on June 16, five Pakistani terrorists were gunned down in the Jamagund area of Kupwara near LoC while attempting to infiltrate. As per officials, a collaborative operation was launched by the Kupwara police and the Indian Army to intercept the terrorists in the region. Subsequently, a fierce encounter unfolded, resulting in the deaths of the Pak terrorists.

Similarly, on June 14, two terrorists of Pakistani origin were neutralised by the security forces in the Dobanar Machhal area of Kupwara, situated in close proximity to the LoC. The terrorists were intercepted while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory, and the security forces swiftly took action to eliminate the threat posed by them.