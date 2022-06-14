As security forces continue to eliminate terror elements from Jammu and Kashmir and foil all the attempts of Pakistan to disturb peace in the Union Territory, J&K police on Tuesday neutralised three terrorists in an encounter operation that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar. One police personnel has been injured in the counter-terror operation.

According to IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Srinagar police have gunned down three terrorists of which two were from Pakistan and had links with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One of the Pakistani terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad. As per police officials, these were the same group of terrorists who escaped in the Sopore encounter. Apart from Pakistan-based terrorists, police also eliminated a local terrorist who has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir of Anantnag's Pahalgam and had crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.

Two #terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift #encounter in Bemina area of #Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2022

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: As per documents recovered from another killed #terrorist, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir @ Sufian @ Musab of #Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to #Pakistan in 2018 on visit VISA from Wagah: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/kFtQd1cNSo — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2022

Notably, police officials also announced that these terrorists were sent by Pakistani handlers with an intention to attack the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. It is pertinent to mention that one Srinagar police personnel also has received minor injuries during this ant-terror operation.

Terrorists sent with intention to attack Yatra: IGP Kashmir

In the counter-terror operation which broke out in J&K's Bemina area of Srinagar, police officials reported that Pakistan-based and LeT-backed terrorists were sent with an intention to attack the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

"Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. Police also recovered some documents as well as incriminating materials from the possession of these terrorists.

It is pertinent to mention that the terrorist organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the LeT, had issued a threat to attack people participating in the Amarnath yatra. However, security forces are leaving no stone unturned in strengthening security arrangements before the yatra. Back-to-back meetings have been held by security forces, where the officials had reviewed the security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage which will be conducted after a hiatus of two years.

In a meeting held on June 12, a defence spokesperson said the meeting attended by the military, police and intelligence agencies called for increased coordination, interaction and synergy between the civilian and military agencies to secure the Amarnath Yatra.