Forces Implemented ‘Gender Equality’, Now Others Need To Follow: Women Army Officer

As World celebrates International Women's Day, Women Army officer has said that force has implemented ‘Gender Equality’ in true sense and now it is high time that it is implemented in all walks of life.

“The true depiction of this year’s aim ‘Gender Equality’ can be seen in Armed forces; I urge public in general to implement in all walks of life. We are trying to empower women from all walks of life”, Colonel Kavita Makkar said.

Indian Army in Jammu celebrated International Women's Day by organising a special awareness drive on the health of women, which remains one of the most ignored issues. The program was attended by officers from the Army Medical Corps and members of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

The program was aimed to make the locals aware of their health and steps that are to be taken to ensure that they remain safe as they are ‘Torchbearers’ of any society. The speakers also spoke at length about the need to ‘remove’ the gender barrier from society and that must begin from their house only.

Pertinent to mention that United Nations has marked “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” as the theme for this year's International Women’s Day, 8 and has called for climate action for women, by women.

