Forces On Alert Post Twin Rajouri Terror Attack; Massive Searches Underway Across Jammu

In view of the recent terror-related incidents, the police and security forces on Tuesday, January 10 intensified search operations across the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day celebrations amid fears that terrorists may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the region. Massive searches are underway in the Kishtwar district after the Rajouri terror attack which claimed the lives of seven people.

11 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police are carrying out massive house-to-house searches on different areas of Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts.

As per sources, there is no specific input about the movement of suspected terrorists, Indian Army Jawans are thoroughly searching forest areas as well as residence in the district. The searches are being carried out to ensure area domination and eliminate any terror threat ahead of Republic Day, the officials said.

VDGs activated along the International Border in Jammu

Village Defense Guards (VDGs) have also been activated along the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. According to officials, the VDGs were directed to remain on high alert in view of the forthcoming Republic Day as there are apprehensions of vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere by anti-national elements, the officials said.

Notably, forces are keeping a tight vigil in view of the recent attempts of infiltration from across the border. The officials asserted that security forces have also strengthened security check posts along vital installations and roads while checking and frisking have also been intensified.

The border grid has also been strengthened and forces have stepped up night patrolling stepped to maintain a close vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to disturb peace ahead of Republic day.

Meanwhile, a massive combing operation is on in parts of the Rajouri district to track down the terrorists who opened fire on several houses of a particular community at Dhangri village on January 1 and also planted an improvised explosive device (IED) before fleeing.

The development comes following the twin terror attacks in Dhangri village in Rajouri district in which seven people, including two children, were killed and 11 others injured on January 1.