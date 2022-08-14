'Forces On Alert' Says Jammu ADG Amid Terror Threat Reports Ahead Of Independence Day

The Jammu and Kashmir police have upped the ante on the eve of Independence day as terrorists increase attempts to infiltrate across the border. Jammu ADG, Mukesh Kumar, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, informed the intelligence inputs have indicated that terrorist organisations are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to infiltrate the Indian territory.

“There are specific intelligence inputs of terrorist organisations constantly attempting to infiltrate the border and target the security forces. The forces are on alert and they have also been sensitised about the nature of the threat perceptions and the preventive measures to be taken,” said Kumar and added modifications have been done in terms of the guidelines given to the forces on the ground, after the attack on the CRPF yesterday, in order to keep the security camps, police stations secure.

Anti-Drone measures have been put in place

When asked about the preparations done to secure the venue of the state programme to celebrate Independence Day, Kumar said, “Elaborate arrangements have been done to secure the programme venue including putting in ‘Anti-Drone’ measures,” and also informed, the border grid has been strengthened to avert instances of arms and ammunitions delivery through drones. Moreover, tactical gadgets have been deployed at various checkpoints that connect Jammu to the Kashmir region.

Northern Army commander’s visit

Notably, the Northern Army commander visited Rajouri’s Parghal area on August 14, where the Fidayeen attack was foiled by the Indian army. However, in retaliation, four Indian soldiers were martyred. According to reports confirmed by ADG Jammu, there are over two terrorists who are active in the area and multiple terrorists are waiting in the launchpads.

Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir faces a multi-level threat not only from Pakistani terrorists but from overground workers and sleeper cells as well, said sources.

