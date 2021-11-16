'Forces Prepared For Any Eventuality,' Says ITBP Chief Sanjay Arora Amid Tensions At LAC

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Sanjay Arora has said that the force's preparation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is 'fantastic and it is prepared for any eventuality'. Arora, a senior Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer took charge as the ITBP chief in August and he has asserted that the force is also engaged in all kinds of necessary developments like infrastructure and is ready to deal with upcoming winter challenges. According to reports, the winter challenges are set to remain for a longer period as compared to previous years.

“ITBP is always prepared for every field whether it is sports, training or operation. Our preparation on LAC is very good and we are prepared for any eventuality,” said Arora on the sidelines of an event arranged by the force to award its archers who swept all trophies at the 10th All India Police Archery Championship (AIPAC-2021) and won 41 medals.

Speaking about reports of China's preparation on the LAC, the 1988-batch IPS officer remarked that even India is engaged in all kinds of necessary developments like infrastructure as well as preparing for winters. “We are also engaged in all kinds of necessary developments like infrastructure, and also doing preparation for winters.” Arora remarked that the ITBP is always ready with its preparations for winter before September every year.

"Now, we are fully prepared to deal with challenges in this winter season. From stocking (of food, ration and other eatables) to accommodation and infrastructure, we complete all our preparations before winter,” he said. “China is a country like us (India). Our (ITBP) morale is always high and we are always ready for everything," he added.

Speaking about the preparedness of Integrated Check Posts on the LAC, Sanjay Arora stated that the 'criteria of success is not static as it always changes because of dynamic technology'. He remarked that the ITBP keeps moving forward based on the best research. He added that India's road connectivity to the posts is also increasing day by day.

“There will be better technology compared to present arrangements and will move on accordingly. This is a continuous dynamic process in which ITBP keeps moving forward based on the best research,” said Arora.

With ANI inputs