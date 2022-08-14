Forces Prepared To Take On Infiltration, Other Threats Ahead Of Independence Day: J&K ADG

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV where he affirmed that security forces were ready to foil any attempts at targeting peace ahead of the big day. The Jammu ADG revealed that intelligence inputs suggested that terrorist groups were in a bid to infiltrate and target security forces camps in the run-up to Independence Day, as was seen in the Rajouri attack, and stated that measures were being taken to counter the challenges.

"Some Intelligence inputs suggest that terrorist groups are in a bid to infiltrate and to target security forces camps. We are ready with sufficient force, they have been sensitized at ground level on what the threat perceptions are and the preventive measures that need to be taken. Modifications have been done based on an attack on the army camp in Rajouri," said Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh.

"For the venue of Independence Day, anti-drone measures have installed. Moreover, the border grid has been strengthened to mitigate drone threats. Technical gadgets have been put up. We hope to prevent the smuggling of weapons. Sticky bombs are a challenge and have been used in the past 3-4 months. In this regard, the forces and public is being briefed about this threat," he added.

Rajouri attack: Four jawans martyred

On August 11, an Uri-like suicide attack on the Indian Army camp in J&K's Rajouri was foiled when security forces neutralized two terrorists in an encounter in the Pargal area. According to the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station.

The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists during which three jawans were martyred on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment. India paid its final tribute to Bravehearts Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, Rifleman Lakshmanan D, and Rifleman Nishant Malik, who attained martyrdom on Friday, August 12.