Forcing Children Below 3 Years To Attend Pre-school Illegal, Says Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, September 6 quashed petitions challenging the State government’s proposal to prohibit schools from admitting children below the age of 6 to Class 1 from the current academic year (2023-24) onwards. “Compelling children to attend preschools before the age of three is an illegal act,” said the court dismissing the petitions.

The petitioners, parents, in their argument stated that “their children, who are not above six years of age, have taken admission in elementary schools in the academic session 2020-21 and have completed elementary education and, thus, are entitled to admission in 1st standard in the Academic session 2023-24.”

No leniency or indulgence for violators: Court

However, the court in its order stated, “The petitioners, whose children have not attained the age of 6 years as on 1st June of the year 2023, cannot seek an leniency or indulgence, as they are guilty of violation of the mandate of Right to Education (RTE) Rules, 2012, which is in line with the RTE Act, 2009."

The court further noted that “forcing” kids to go to a pre-school below the age of three years is an illegal act on the part of the parents.

“The contention that the children are school-ready as they have completed 3 years of elementary education in a preschool, having been admitted in the Academic Session 2020-21, therefore, does not impress us at all," said the division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice N V Anjaria held in a judgement passed last month.

Warning the pre-schools of the state, the court citing Rule 8 of the RTE Rules, 2012, which deals with admission procedure in a preschool, said, “no pre-school should admit a child who has not completed three years of age as of June 1 of the year.”