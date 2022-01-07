FORDA & IMA Hail SC Order Allowing NEET-PG Counselling: 'Begin Process Within 2 Weeks'

Hailing the Supreme Court order allowing 27% OBC reservation in NEET-PG counselling, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) chief Dr Manish on Friday, termed it a major relief for doctors and the nation. Highlighting the urgent need for doctors amid rise in Omicron cases, FORDA urged the Centre to release the NEET-PG counselling schedule as soon as possible. SC has allowed the Centre to continue NEET-PG counselling after mass strikes by doctors, leading to acute shortage.

FORDA & IMA hail SC order

Supreme Court's order is a relief for us. When the country is suffering from the third wave of Covid, such a decision is extremely valuable for all the doctors. We hope the NEET-PG counselling schedule to be released soon: Dr Manish, FORDA president https://t.co/INespmDBTo pic.twitter.com/6r6m1OUpbY — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Echoing similar sentiments, IMA chief Dr J Jayalal tweeted, "We thank SC for clearing PG counselling. It is unfortunate for these young doctors had to strive vociferously for 4 months on the streets and succumb to police brutality. Hope the Ministry will expedite the admission process and enable the classes to be started within two weeks".

We thank SC for clearing PG counselling .It is unfortunate for this young doctors had to strive vociferously for 4 months on the streets and succumb to police brutality . Hope the Ministry will expedite the admission process and enable the classes to be started with in two weeks. — Prof. Dr. J.A. Jayalal (@jayalal10) January 7, 2022

Earlier in the day, the SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna allowed the counselling for NEET postgraduate (PG) courses for the year 2021. The counselling shall be conducted as per the notice dated July 29, 2021, including 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10% for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in all India Quota (AIQ) seats in state government medical institutions. The Court is specifically examining the feasibility of having an 8 lakh cap to avail the EWS quota for PG medical admissions.

Doctors Vs Police

FORDA, which led the protest demanding NEET-PG counselling, alleged that 50 doctors, including its chief Manish were detained near ITO on 28 December. Visuals from ITO show both male and female doctors manhandled by the police force. Several protestors were injured as police dragged doctors off the streets, hitting barricades etc. 12 doctors were detained and then released later, as per PTI. Later, doctors called off protests after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after being promised a confirmed date for NEET-PG Counselling, a written apology from Delhi Police and the dismissal of FIRs against protesting doctors.

On December 13, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stated that the counselling for both UG and PG courses is delayed. The delay in the counselling process is due to the amendment in the EWS quota by the Centre setting an Rs 8 lakh threshold to avail the 10% quota and the 27% reservation for OBC candidates. Both reservations are yet to be implemented in the counselling process and are under SC scrutiny. NEET PG entrance exams were held in September 2021, but counselling is yet to begin, leaving 35,000 to 45,000 seats vacant.