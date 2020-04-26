Doctors Association FORDA Seeks Accommodation Help For Resident Doctors In Covid Isolation

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan demanding a separate accommodation facility for resident doctors who have been advised to stay in home quarantine. The letter states that since many resident doctors from various hospitals are being tested positive for COVID-19, their primary contacts who are mostly resident doctors have been advised to be in home quarantine.

Read: FORDA Write To MHA, Demand Deployment Of Forces In COVID Hospitals After Attack On Doctors

"These doctors can be a source of infection for their family members. Therefore it is necessary to provide separate accommodation for the resident doctors who are primary contacts until they test negative for the virus," the letter states.

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association writes to Union Health Minister over accommodation facilities for resident doctors advised for home quarantine. The letter states, "It will be an important precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oeLsaiFfrM — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Read: India's Covid Cases At 26,496 & Death Toll At 824 As Worldwide Toll Crosses 200,000

Coronavirus in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in the country on Friday, with 49 more deaths and 1,990 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 19,868 as 5,804 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said. The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.

Read: Maharashtra Govt Issues Guidelines For Essential Service Staff Amid Rising Covid Cases

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi Urges People To Continue Precautions; Tally Soars 26496