Foreign Fake-news Peddler Justifies Bajrang Dal Activist's Murder; Police Calls Him Out

Propaganda has been floated on Twitter to justify the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. So-called journalist CJ Werleman, who has regularly peddled fake news about India, called Harsha a "terrorist" and alleged that Bajrang Dal had carried out terrorist attacks against Muslims in Tripura, reporting the murder as though it was the rightful neutralisation of a terrorist.

"A terrorist belonging to the Hindu extremist group #BajrangDal, which carried out a wave of terrorist attacks against Muslims in Tripura in November, was killed in Karnataka - last night," Werleman tweeted.

Fact-checking the fake-news peddler on the Shivamogga murder, the Karnataka DGP hit back, replying on Werleman's claim and terming it as absolutely false. The Karnataka DGP said that there is no connection of death to either terrorism or Tripura.

This is absolutely false. There is no connection of death to either terrorism or Tripura. https://t.co/VMv98DRL6H — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) February 21, 2022

Werleman is a habitual fake news peddler, who on multiple occasions has spewed anti-India venom while sharing incidents with mock-up contexts. Earlier in June 2021, he had claimed that an elderly Muslim man's beard was shaved off by the "Hindutva" mob in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for refusal to say 'Jai Sri Ram'. However, in reality, the probe pointed out that the incident was related to a dispute over the amulets the man used to trade in, and the was called out by the Ghaziabad Police.

Last year, Werleman had also asked his followers to boycott 'Made in India' products under fake context to save Muslims in India and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, he had also claimed that a Muslim graveyard was destroyed in Himachal Pradesh, which also turned about to be fake news.

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Shivamogga; prohibitory orders clamped

Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, was stabbed to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Sunday Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive. The reason behind the murder is not immediately known. Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area.

Following the murder, several Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the hospital against the shocking murder. BJP minister KS Eshwarappa informed that at least three people have been arrested n connection with the case. State's s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier uncovered that about four to five men are suspected to be involved in the killing.