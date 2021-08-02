Foreign Forces Interfering In Assam-Mizoram Issue: Kiren Rijiju After BJP MPs Write To PM

As the Assam-Mizoram border row refuses to die down, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that foreign forces have been making inciting statements to worsen the situation between the two states. MPs from the North East submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressing anguish over the violence taking place between the two states. The MPs stated that there was an attempt by certain sections of the polity such as the Congress Party to engage in politics over the clashes calling their motives 'devious and mischievous.'

Speaking on the memorandum to PM Modi, Rijiju said, "In our memorandum to PM, we have mentioned that the border dispute is old and both the state governments are working towards resolving it. But Congress and other political parties are adding fuel to the fire."

"They are giving provocative statements and inciting people. It has come to be known that there has been interference from outside the country through social media over this issue. We condemn this," Rijiju added.

In their memorandum to PM Modi, the MPs stated that the Congress and its leaders had 'zero regards' for their culture and had insulted their traditions on numerous occasions, while on the other hand, PM Modi had included Ministers from Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura in his Council on Ministers for the first time since Independent India.

The memorandum from the northeast MPs was signed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Pratima Bhowmik, Dilip Saikia, Pallab Lochan Das, Tapir Gao, Pradhan Baruah among other Northeast MPs.

Speaking on the issue, Assam BJP General Secretary Dilip Saikia said, "We condemn Congress' attempts to create a sentimental environment over violence at the Assam-Mizoram border. In their 50 years of governance in the northeast, they couldn't find a solution for this issue but now they are accusing us."

"NDA Government is committed to resolving the inter-state border issues as early as possible with discussion with all the northeastern states. PM is very keen and he has assured us that he will take up the issue in a positive way and resolve it within the stipulated time frame," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(Image Credit: PTI)