Foreign Secretary Releases Postage Stamps On 70th Anniversary Of India-Germany Ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on June 10 released new postage stamps to commemorate the 70th anniversary of India-Germany diplomatic relations. On Thursday as the ties between both nations complete seven decades, Shringla also highlighted the multifaceted nature of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said that Foreign Secretary released the commemorative postage stamps alongside Secretary Vineet Pandey and German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner.

While speaking at the event, Shringla said that an important indicator of the bilateral ties has witnessed extensive cooperation between both India and Germany to tackle with COVID-19 pandemic in areas involving research and supply of health products. On the occasion, the Foreign Secretary took the opportunity to thank the German government and the people of the European nation for receiving timely assistance amid the crippling second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which was established in the year 2000, draws strength from an ever-expanding trade and investment relationship. Enhanced cooperation in areas such as science and technology research and higher and vocational education has contributed to a high degree of mobility for students and professionals between India and Germany,” Shringla said.

"Germany has been one of our most important friends in the European Union. The recommencement of negotiations on the India-EU trade and investment agreement augurs well for the future of our economic ties," he added.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla released India-Germany at 70 years commemorative Postage Stamp with Secretary @IndiaPostOffice and @AmbLindnerIndia of Germany. Highlighted the multifaceted nature of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/smeEAsSiXQ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 10, 2021

India looking to work with Germany for ‘free’ Indo-Pacific

Shringla also said that in 2020, “Germany became the second European country to issue guidelines for the Indo-Pacific, which we welcome. We look forward to working with Germany on our convergent vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.” While noting the collaboration required in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, the Foreign Secretary said, “The post-pandemic global order will require concerted effort on the part of like-minded countries to ensure that the principles of multilateralism and a rules-based international order are respected by all.”

He added, “India and Germany must therefore continue to enhance the level and quality of their strategic engagement. We both have unique strengths that we can synergise to be a force for good in the world.”

IMAGE: GermanyinIndia/Twitter