Foreign Secretary Shringla Meets Russian Academics, Strategic Thinkers In Moscow

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday, February 18, exchanged views with leading Russian academics and strategic thinkers on India-Russia relationship. During the talks, Shringla highlighted the "unique nature" of bilateral ties and trust-based partnership between the two countries. In addendum, he also called for greater interactions between think tanks and analysts from both the nations.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla exchanged views with leading Russian academics and strategic thinkers on #India-#Russia relationship in view of the fast changing geopolitical landscape. FS highlighted the unique nature of our close and trust-based partnership with Russia (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zzjLxul6eu — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 18, 2021

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called for greater interaction among the think tanks and strategic affairs analysts of #India and #Russia in line with our strong comprehensive bilateral cooperation. (2/2)#дружбаदोस्ती pic.twitter.com/Popb33hFBY — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 18, 2021

During his 2-day long visit, Shringla also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of Indian Embassy, Moscow and met other High-rank Russians officials. Talking to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Shringla called for an increase in mutual trade and economic turn over by expanding co-operation in traditional and high tech spheres. In addendum, he also stressed the intention to continue coordinated efforts on the global platform.

The Foreign Secretary also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed wide-ranging Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries and ways to further strengthen it. Additionally, Shringla conveyed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “They discussed the wide-ranging Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and ways to further strengthen it," the Indian Embassy in Moscow said. They also discussed some regional and international issues of interest including cooperation UNSC, COVID-19 and vaccines, Aghanistan Crisis.

"There is a lot happening in the relationship. It is a very important relationship for both countries. I think we will see some developments reinforce the close and strategic partnership we both enjoy," Shringla was quoted as saying by ANI.

FS @harshvshringla had a productive meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Ryabkov during which the two sides exchanged views on a number of issues concerning regional and global security. (1/2)@PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @mfa_russia @RusEmbIndia pic.twitter.com/bFzi0O36CO — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 18, 2021

FS @harshvshringla called on Russian Foreign Minister #Lavrov and conveyed greetings of EAM @DrSJaishankar. They discussed the wide-ranging Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between #India and #Russia and ways to further strengthen it.



📰https://t.co/mo0UHuSdAn pic.twitter.com/0lCEtcleEM — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 17, 2021

Read: Harsh Vardhan Shringla To Visit Russia For 2 Days, Will Review 'entire Gamut' Of Relations

Read: Foreign Secretary Hails India-Russia Ties, Highlights Key Drivers Of Bilateral Relation

'Very important' visit

Previously, Shringla had said that his two-day visit to Russia was ‘very important’ from a number of point of views and also stressed the importance to keep the relations growing even amid the global health crisis. He informed that his interaction with Russian Deputy Minister Igor Morgulov and his delegation was “very productive” and “fruitful”.

Read: Russia Dismisses ECHR Demand For Navalny Release

Read: Multipolar Asia & World Impossible Without India & Russia: Foreign Secy Shringla In Moscow

Image Credits: Indiainmoscow/Twitter

(With inputs from ANI)