Foreign Secy Confirms India's Response To Desecration Of Tricolour In UK, Calls For Arrest

Hours after Khalistan supporters desecrated the Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that India has issued its response and has asked the UK Deputy High Commission for an explanation in the matter. He further informed that the India has asked the British authorities to increase security at Indian High Commission in UK.

Addressing a press briefing, the Indian Foreign Secretary said, “We have already put out India's response to it in which UK Deputy High Commission was asked for an explanation. Perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted.”

He further informed that India has clearly indicated the British authorities to increase the security at Indian High Commission after people carrying Khalistan flags 'attempted' to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London and failed.

British High Commissioner condemns Khalistani attack

Condemning the attack, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Monday condemned the act and termed it "disgraceful". "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High Commission in London - totally unacceptable,” Ellis tweeted.

I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable. — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) March 19, 2023

Following the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday night summoned the senior-most UK diplomat and demanded an explanation for the absence of British security at the Indian High Commission in London. "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA statement read.

India lodges strong protest with UK.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/Apz9tgy1Ki pic.twitter.com/PV2VyUw1Lt — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 19, 2023

Indian High Commission vandalised in UK

In a condemnable incident, the Indian Tricolour atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags. The miscreants were also seen raising Khalistani slogans outside the Indian High Commission.

People carrying Khalistan flags also attacked the Indian High Commission in London. Following the incident, the mission officials informed that the protesters "attempted” to vandalise the High Commission building but “failed”.