Foreign Secy Raises Concerns At UNSC Over Alarming Rise Of Child Recruitment In Terrorism

On Monday, June 28, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at UNSC meet raised concerns on the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children by restraining their access to education, health and social services. Through recruitment and abduction, the COVID pandemic has made children susceptible to grave violations including their recruitment by terror groups.

Government's responsibility to protect the children

Shringla said, "It is, therefore, important that States keep child protection concerns at the core of their pandemic response measures and recovery plans".



He added it is the primary responsibility of the national governments to protect the rights of the child as mandated by the Convention on the Rights of the Child.



India encouraged the Member States to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict and to adopt robust legal frameworks to protect and promote children rights. He said, “The aim should not be merely protecting children from child-related crimes but also to provide them with holistic development opportunities, including free and compulsory education”.

Concerns on children's recruitment in terror groups

An increase in the number of children recruited for terror-related activities is observed due to school closures amid pandemic. This is a dangerous and worrying trend and so all actors responsible for inciting and perpetuating grave violations against children must be held.

Shringla said, “We are witnessing a dangerous and worrying trend in global terrorism and that is an increase in the number of children that are being recruited and involved in terrorism-related activities.

Shringla informed that terror groups take advantage of the fact that children are the most susceptible to manipulation. He also said the terrorist groups are utilising the opportunity of school closure to target children through online avenues, for radicalisation and indoctrination in violent extremist ideologies.

He added, “We believe that there is a need for a more coordinated approach in implementing the child protection and counter-terrorism agendas. States need to demonstrate the greater political will to hold the perpetrators of terrorism and their sponsors to account, and to fulfil the Council’s child protection obligations”.

Emphasising the need to end this violation against children, he said, “There must be greater accountability and sincere efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice by governments from whose territory such entities operate.”

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)