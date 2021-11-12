Foreign Secy Shringla Hails NEP 2020, Says Policy Would Promote India As 'global Educator'

Heaping praises on the National Education Policy launched by the Narendra Modi government, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Sringla on Friday said that the new system intends to spotlight India as an International Study Hub and make India a "Vishwa Guru" (Global Educator).

Speaking at a "Diplomatic Conference on Higher Education" organised by the University of Chandigarh, Shringla said, "Our National Education Policy, launched in July 2020, aims to promote India as a global study destination. It aims to contribute towards national efforts in the realisation of the PM's vision of making India a 'Vishwa Guru' or world leader."

Present in the event along with the Foreign Secretary was External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. Representatives of more than 120 countries took part in the conclave.

India - 'producer and incubator of knowledge', says Shringla

The Foreign Secretary highlighted that India has always been a 'producer and incubator' of knowledge and systems.

"India has always been open to sharing its learning with other countries," he said. In his address, Shringla noted that over 50,000 students from 164 countries are currently pursuing their studies in India and hoped that the numbers would increase in the years to come.

"NEP aims at promoting India as a global destination providing premium education at affordable cost," the Foreign Secretary said.

Mentioning India's effort in the field of global education, Shringla said that the Ministry of External Affairs is constantly striving to build stronger bridges between India and global education approaches and institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about India's inherent strength as a knowledge centre of the world and the role of education in shaping India's place in the post-COVID world.

Pradhan, underlining the vision of India's education system said, "Enabling policy structure in the form of NEP 2020, quality educational institutions, societal inclusivity with multiculturalism and focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and internationalisation will drive India's education system to newer heights."

During the event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined the importance of education in the knowledge economy and said that the quest for education has also been a powerful incentive for Indians to go abroad.

"More than a million Indian students study abroad and by doing so they have laid the basis for strong relationships across many geographies," EAM Jaishankar said in a video conference while addressing the "Diplomatic Conclave".

National Education Policy 2020

The new National Education Policy was approved in the cabinet on July 29, 2020. The new policy has replaced the 34-year old education policy, paving way for reforms in pre-primary to higher education systems, making India a global knowledge superpower.

There are several provisions under NEP 2020, including common entrance test (CET) for the government recruitment exam, setting up National Recruitment Agency (NRA), National Research Foundation to boost research works in universities, and setting up campuses of international universities, in India.

Some Key Highlights of the new education policy

Restructuring school curriculum and pedagogy in a new 5+3+3+4 design

Use of local language as a medium of teaching up to Grade 5

Promote the use of regional language in higher studies

Addition of 21st-century life skills in school-level education like - programming, digital literacy, written communication, problem-solving, logical reasoning, vocational exposure and skills

While the Board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be continued, the existing system of Board and entrance examinations shall be reformed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes

By 2040, all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) shall aim to become multidisciplinary institutions and shall aim to have larger student enrolments

There shall, by 2030, be at least one large multidisciplinary HEI in or near every district

The undergraduate degree will be of either 3 or 4-year duration, with multiple exit options within this period, with appropriate certifications, e.g., a certificate after completing 1 year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas, or a diploma after 2 years of study, or a Bachelor’s degree after a 3-year programme.

National Research Foundation (NRF) to be set up to boost research works in the country.

