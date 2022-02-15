Foreign Secy Shringla Says India In Talks With WHO For CoWIN MoU At US-hosted Meeting

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who participated in a US-hosted COVID-19 meeting on Monday said that India is in talks with the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sharing its CoWIN platform globally under an initiative of the UN body, stated PTI report. The Foreign Secretary further revealed that the nation would be happy to extend the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network of laboratories for genomic sequencing and surveillance in its neighbourhood, the sources added.

The meeting was convened by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Speaking at the global platform, Shringla also revealed that India is going to carry its experience in testing, treating and vaccinating a large population spread out in different geographies and terrains to create customised and tailor-made capacity building and technical training programmes for front-line and healthcare workers in Asia, Africa and Latin America, as per the sources.

India capable of producing 5 billion COVID-19 doses in 2022

While adding that India's three COVID-19 vaccines are due for approval from WHO, Harsh Vardhan Shringla mentioned that the country has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses in 2022.

India's WoWIN platform details

The COVID-19 application is India's digital technology platform for vaccination. Shringla also apprised the meeting that India has supplied over 162 million vaccine doses to 97 countries and two UN organisations, the sources said, adding he also mentioned New Delhi's humanitarian assistance to Myanmar and Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by foreign ministers and senior representatives of several countries and international organisations. The meeting was convened by the Foreign Secretary as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on an official tour abroad, Shringla represented India at the meeting, the sources said.

Key takeaways from Harsh Vardhan Shringla's address:

India is collaborating with its Quad partners to deliver a billion doses in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022, according to the sources.

The foreign secretary also mentioned India's focus on strengthening and securing global supply chains

The country will rally with like-minded partners and the WHO to improve sub-optimal approval and regulatory processes which are an impediment for stable and predictable supplies, the sources said.

India will also work for the implementation of the TRIPS waiver that it co-sponsored with South Africa to diversify local manufacturing in regional markets, added PTI report quoting sources.

India is committed to playing a constructive role to help end the pandemic and it will develop these ideas and share the next steps shortly, according to the sources.

(With PTI inputs)