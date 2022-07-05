Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra Dials Iran Minister; Discusses Chabahar Port, Bilateral Ties

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra spoke with Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed bilateral relations, progress on the Chabahar port and regional issues like Afghanistan. Foreign Secretary Kwatra dialled Dr Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, and engaged on a spectrum of issues of importance to both sides and also stressed India's commitment to building bilateral cooperation with Iran in solving common challenges.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in a statement, said, "The two sides discussed various elements of bilateral relations including progress on the Chabahar Port. Foreign Secretary underscored India's commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges. Both sides also discussed international and regional issues, including Afghanistan."

India assures Iran of support in building the Chabahar port

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the visit of the Iranian Foreign minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in June when India assured cooperation to Iran in building the Chabahar port and a connecting Railway line that will enable India to trade with Afghanistan.

The work on this project had come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. Following the recent meeting, the Iranian FM said that delegates from both countries will meet soon to iron out the operational aspects of the key port.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the visit of the Iran minister hailed Iran's cooperation in facilitating India's medical supplies to Afghanistan, including providing COVID-19 vaccines to Afghan nationals residing in Iran. Speaking on Afghanistan, both sides reaffirmed the significance of providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the need for a representative and inclusive political system in support of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

(Image: AP/ANI)