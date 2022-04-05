Foreign Visits Since Russia-Ukraine War Indicate India's Prime Geopolitical Positioning

India has seen multiple foreign visits by leaders and diplomats across nations since Russia declared war against Ukraine on February 24 this year. What has made India a strong stakeholder in the emerging world order as it sees maximum attention from the West, East and Indo-Pacific?

India has balanced its humanitarian concerns well with statements highlighting the need to resolve the issues through dialogue yet abstaining from voting against Russia in UNSC. India has seen some very important foreign visits in the last 40 days that include diplomats and leaders from as many as half a dozen countries, including the US, UK, Russia, China, Japan and Mexico.

Russia and Mexico's foreign minister, UK's foreign secretary, US deputy national security advisor and Netherland's security advisor were in New Delhi last week.

1. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on 31 March on a 2-day visit.

2. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met EAM Dr S. Jaishankar on March 31.

3. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Indian counterpart on March 25.

4. Japanese Prime Minister met PM Narendra Modi on March 19 during his first visit to India

Apart from these visits, India and US will hold a 2+2 ministerial dialogue on 11 April. EAM Dr S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their US counterparts in Washington. After this important meeting with the US, India will hold a 2+2 ministerial dialogue with Japan later this month. India shares traditional diplomatic and military ties with Russia and has engaged in importing military equipment latest being the S-400 systems. While the West has placed heavy sanctions against Russia, India continues to maintain trade with Kremlin remaining undisturbed by the questions raised by the US on India's association with Russia. With its balanced response to Russia, India maintains diplomatic channels with the US as it remains an essential member of the Quad. The US needs India considers India a vital part of the Quad force that intends to counter China that stands with Russia in the Ukraine war. China has been trying to gain India's support over the Russian aggression and expects Indian participation at the BRICS summit that it will be hosting later this year. Despite the LAC stand-off, China's soft approach toward India has brought out India's strong positioning in the region. Foreign experts have termed India's approach as the modern form of Non-Alignment that might bring political, diplomatic and economic gains to the country.

Image: Republic