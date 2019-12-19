'Foreigners Have No Locus Standi': MEA's Raveesh Kumar On Anti-CAA Agitation

India on Thursday clearly stated that no external agency has any locus standi in the country's internal matters with regards to the agitation against the new Citizenship Act. In a press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar slammed Pakistan and its leaders for comments made on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also held that the Act was not part of the 2+2 dialogue with the United States.

"On the prevailing situation, I can just refer to the Prime Minister's appeal for peace, unity, and brotherhood. We also like to point out that, there have been statements which have been made by other organisations, our democracy and institutions in the country, they are well equipped to deal with any differences of opinion in a peaceful manner. I do not think that any external agency has any locus standi to comment on a matter which is completely internal to us," Raveesh Kumar said.

READ | India Slams Pakistan At Global Refugee Forum, Geneva; Highlights Reduction In Minorities

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on if Citizenship Amendment Bill issue was raised by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, during 2+2 Ministerial meeting, in Washington DC: This issue, being an internal matter of India, was not discussed in the 2+2 meeting. pic.twitter.com/Do3wPLub4s — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

READ | Mamata Banerjee Provokes With UN Call, Dares BJP To Conduct 'monitored Referendum On CAA'

Pakistan should look inward

When asked about remarks made by Pakistani leaders on anti-CAAagitation, Raveesh Kumar said, "We have repeatedly been telling them, not just the Foreign Minister but also the PM of Pakistan that they should look inward and not try to meddle in what is happening in a neighbouring country... They should start behaving like a normal neighbour." Earlier, Pakistan's FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi had targetted the Central government over the CAA on Twitter. PM Imran Khan has been vocal too on the issue.

The Modi Government continues to curb & undermine the rights of minorities in accordance with Hindutva Supremacist ideology. Illegal Annexation of Kashmir, Babari Masjid, Citizenship Amendment Bill which excludes Muslims are all targeted towards subjugation of Minorities. https://t.co/nIw0KmPVkm — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 16, 2019

READ | NCP Echoes Sena's Stance, Says 'Amit Shah No Lesser Than General Dyer' Over CAA Protests

MEA clarifies India's position with US on CAA

On the question of discussions in the US regarding the CAA, Kumar said, "I'm not aware of the specifics of what was discussed in EAM's (S Jaishankar) meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. But our perspective on the Act has been shared with the US interlocutors, including the US Congress." He added, "We've highlighted the points which we have articulated in Parliament and subsequently which has been repeated by the PM and Home Minister. I can only say that in the context of his meeting with the members of the US Congress, EAM shared our perspectives on this issue."

READ | Home Minister To Chair High-level Security Meet Amid Violent CAA Protests; Cong Huddles