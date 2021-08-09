Foreigners Residing In India Now Eligible For COVID Vaccination; Here's How To Register

In what may seem a great relief for the foreign nationals residing in India, the Central government on Monday allowed registration on the Co-WIN portal for COVID-19 vaccines. The foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document for the purpose of registration, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares, highlighting that once they are registered on the portal, they will be given slots for COVID-19 vaccination.

"A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of the spread of COVID-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons," the notification released by the Ministry read. The initiative, as per the Ministry has been taken to ensure the safety of the foreign nationals against the virus, and in turn, bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India.

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme is being implemented across all states and Union Territories since January 16, 2021. The vaccination program in its current phase covers all citizens aged 18 years and above.

Vaccination tally of India

Taking India's case, the Ministry informed that till 5 pm of August 9, around 51 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Out of the given figure, 1,03,35,591 health workers have been administered the first dose while the second dose has been given to 79,99,647 health workers. 1,82,25,050 frontline workers have been administered the first dose while the second dose has been given to 1,18,14,477 frontline workers.

If we take the age-wise count, people aged 17,95,70,348 people aged 18-45 years have been administered the first dose while 1,24,91,475 people belonging to the age group have been administered the second dose. 11,26,60,136 people belonging to the age group 45-60 years have been given the first dose. Meanwhile, in the same age group, 4,31,48,460 people have been given the second dose. 7,88,75,168 people have received the first dose and 3,87,94,215 have received the second dose in the age group 60 and above.