Odisha: Forest Department Rescues American Brown Pelican Injured In Cyclone Amphan

Odisha forest department officials have reportedly rescued several American Brown Pelicans in the port city of Paradip as they were severely injured in Cyclone Amphan that ravaged the coastal state. A social activist for animals, Arjun Sahu reportedly said that the injured American Brown Pelicans were found on the ground as they lost their way due to cyclone Amphan. He added that forest officials rescued a brown pelican and it is undergoing treatment. He further added that they are rescuing more such birds.

According to media reports, many rare birds were spotted on the ground at various places, including GJI colony and Madhuban area of Paradip. After the incident, many locals flocked to the spots and handed over these birds to the forest department for proper treatment. Forest officials reportedly said that migratory birds come to the port city during the winter season.

45 lakh people affected

Last week, nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha were affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm-- Cyclone Amphan, which fiercely rolled past the state's coast and made landfall on 20 May, uprooting trees and flattening fragile dwellings. The power infrastructure and the farm sector have also suffered considerable damage, while the telecommunication infrastructure is largely intact with minimal impact in the state.

After taking stock of the situation in Odisha on May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased persons. Further, he also announced Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons. The PM also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in the state along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

