Forest Officials Rescue 15-feet King Cobra From Village In Coimbatore; Release Into Wild

A 15-feet King Cobra was rescued by the forest department from a village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday. The snake was found in Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, a suburb of Coimbatore city. The officials later released the snake into the Siruvani forest area.

The village is located in the foothills of Velliangiri mountain in the Western Ghats, which are a home to the world's longest venomous snake - King cobra.

Recently, a Russell's viper, one of the most poisonously potent snakes was rescued from a house in a village near Coimbatore. A resident of the village spotted the snake in his bathroom and sought a snake-catcher's help, soon also realising that that the snake was reproducing.

A few days ago, forest officials along with members of People for Animals (PFA) rescued a King Cobra from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple of Ganjam district. The 10-feet long snake was later released into the wild.

(With inputs from agencies)