Forest Fire Threatens Famed Deodhars In J&K's Uri; Locals Say Authorities In 'deep Sleep'

For the past week, North Kashmir's Baramulla district is witnessing multiple cases of fire in the forest area of Uri. Forest fire continues in Sub Division Uri, as hundreds of famed deodar trees have been lost in the forest fire raging in different parts of the area. On Wednesday, fire engulfed deodar trees in Kamalkote forest. The forest fire is being reported from various parts which include Sultan Dhaki, Kamalkote, Isham, Kalgi, Paranpila Salamabad, Pawdan and Nambla villages of Uri.

According to the locals, the sudden rise in the fire is not natural but an attempt by some troublesome elements to grab the land. They also said that the forest department is in 'deep sleep' as they are not taking any steps to save the trees.

READ | From 'Kailasa', Absconding Nithyananda Seeks Ram Mandir Donation In Memory Of Rinku Sharma

Wildfire Breaks Out At Dzukou Valley At Nagaland-Manipur Border

Last month, a massive forest fire had broken out at the Dzukou valley which is situated on the border of Manipur and Nagaland. The valley is a popular tourist spot and is famous for its bio-diversity, which has been impacted now due to the fire breakout. On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted about the incident and called it unfortunate.

"Very unfortunate that a wildfire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful places in Manipur. It probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side," he had said then.

READ | Home Minister Dials Manipur CM N Biren Singh On Dzuko Valley Wildfire; CM Provides Update

On January 2, the Home Ministry backed up the Nagaland and Manipur governments' attempts to fight the wildfireIAF and NDRF personnel joined the fire-fighting operation. Apart from the IAF and NDRF teams, the local people are also volunteering to fightback the wildfire. The fire was soon dealt with, with tremendous effort.

READ | IAF And NDRF Bolster Relief Efforts To Fight Dzuko Valley Wildfire At Nagaland & Manipur

READ | Wildfire Breaks Out At Dzukou Valley At Nagaland-Manipur Border; IAF Joins Relief Efforts