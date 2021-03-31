Forest Fires Continue To Rage in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Since Friday

Fire fighting efforts are still underway to put out a huge wildfire that has been burning for three days in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The fire, which started on Monday, has spread across the tiger reserve's centre and buffer zones (Tala, Magadhi, and Khitauli zones).

Massive fire raging at MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger since three days

Bandhavgarh is a city in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, along the state's north-eastern border. Bandhavgarh, situated between the Satpura and Vindhya ranges, is renowned for its wildlife resources and eco-tourism initiatives. Bandhavgarh, one of India's most famous national parks, is located in the Vindhya Hills, about 470 km from the state capital Bhopal, and is home to Royal Bengal tigers.

Bandhavgarh tiger reserve is home to Royal Bengal tigers

According to the official website, the park authorities often concentrate on Magdi Zone at Bandhavgarh, which attracts a large number of tourists each year, in order to provide "more opportunity to spot tigers." It added, "Apart from Royal Bengal tigers, sambar, chital, chinkara, barking deer, wild boar, leopard and sloth bears can also be found in this region. Along with the adjoining Panpatha Sanctuary, Bandhavgarh National Park was included under the Project Tiger Network in 1993."

This is the second tiger reserve where a forest fire has raised concern among environmentalists and conservationists. Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported at Odisha's Similipal Reserve. Disturbing images from the Similipal forest in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha captured in bright orange flames in the night.

