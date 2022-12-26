Forest Officials Raid Karnataka Cong Neta's Son After Seizing Animals From His Farmhouse

In a fresh development, forest officials on Monday raided senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa's son SS Mallikarjun Kalleshwar. According to the sources, a case has been registered in the matter and one person has been arrested. The development came after wild animals were illegally recovered from Kalleshwar's farmhouse a few days ago.

According to the sources, forest officials have also recovered deer bones in the rice mill present behind the farmhouse. It is also being learned that Kalleshwar had obtained permission for the breeding of animals, however, a few animals were being bred illegally as well.

#BREAKING | Forest officials raided Congress Senior leader Shamnur Shivashankarappa's Son SS Mallikarjun Kalleshwar rice mill and found wild animals. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/SwGSlnR2vI — Republic (@republic) December 26, 2022

Animals seized at Karnataka leader's farmhouse

Around 11 blackbucks, eight spotted deer, seven wild boars, three mongooses, and two jackals were found in the Karnataka politician's farmhouse. It was reported that the animals were found behind a rice mill at Anekonda in Davanagere. It is important to note that some of the animals recovered belonged to the endangered category.

"We have registered a case against four accused persons and also, we have obtained permission from the court to investigate the case," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

BJP demands arrest

After wild animals were recovered from Kalleshwar's farmhouse, the BJP leaders in Karnataka launched a protest and demanded the arrest of the Congress leader's son. The saffron party also alleged that the police are not taking action against SS Mallikarjun Kalleshwar as he is the son of Congress leader Shivashankarappa.

The protesting BJP members are demanding strict action against the Congress leader's son and are asking the police to immediately take him under custody.