Karnataka Plans Joint Forest-Revenue Department Survey Of Land

The revenue and forest departments in Karnataka have decided to conduct a joint survey in the next three months to allay the fear of eviction faced by forest dwellers in the state for over four decades.

The Supreme Court's verdict on the issue of forest dwellers has caused concern among thousands of people in the state. The government has decided to find a solution to this problem. The state government had launched a similar initiative in 2015, but there has been no progress in that regard. Now a solution is being devised to de-reserve the forest.

None of the previous governments has attempted to conduct a joint survey.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has convened a meeting with officials of the department and held a joint meeting with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and officials of the department have taken a call on the survey.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said, "I personally want the survey to be completed by 3 months, but officials have stated that it will take 6 months. I want the survey to be completed as soon as possible. The problems of the tribals should be resolved, and that is our main aim. We want to conserve our forests and wildlife. Our objective is two-fold: one is to give social justice to the tribals by rehabilitating them and providing the facilities required. On the other hand, some of them, in the name of tribals, are encroaching on forest land, and they will be punished. Forest lands will be taken back by removing encroachments. We will also protect the livelihood of the tribals. There are some lands that are available for the rehabilitation of the tribals, but without their consent, we will not relocate them. There will be zero tolerance for illegal encroachments.

Karnataka Forest Land

An area of 33,23,854.98 hectares has been declared a notified forest area in the state, of which 29,55,022.37 hectares are reserved forest. Devarakadu, Sandalwood, and Teak Reserves include small and protected forest areas. A total of 43,35,694.80 hectares of various forest land in various forest lands are used in Jammabani, Bane, Kumki, Amrit Mahal Kaval, Betta Land, Kharab, areas submerged near rivers and backwater lands, forest inam land, Gomala, forest areas with thick trees, and construction and demolition (C&D) land without any vegetation, the expert committee said in its report.

Where will the survey begin?

There is a problem in most of the districts. However, the problem is serious in Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. So first, a joint survey will be conducted there. Wherever the forest area is less than 10%, it will be handed over to the revenue department. The deputy commissioner of the revenue department and the DFOs of the forest department have been given responsibility for the survey.

Deemed forest

Out of 9.94 lakh acres of deemed forest in the state, 6.64 lakh acres are yet to be removed. Only 3.30 lakh acres will remain deemed forest. 6.64 acres of the deemed forest will go to the revenue department. On January 10, 1997, the government constituted an expert committee in the wake of the Supreme Court's February 12, 1996, order to submit a report on what constitutes a deemed forest. The committee submitted its report on April 2, 1997.

5 lakh families to be relocated?

Ravindra, a community expert speaking to Republic, said, "Nearly 5 lakh Adivasi families in the state are in fear of being lifted out of the forest due to the Supreme Court order. Ever since the Forest Rights Act, 2012, when rules were framed, tribals have suffered to a large extent because they have not been given the same amount of publicity as they should have been about applying for regularisation."

Venkatesh, an outreach expert from NGO Parisara, says, "Karnataka ranks 18th in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act." According to the Forest Rights Act, the number of applicants is around 2.26 lakh. The government has given consent to only 12,000 of them. The total Adivasi population is estimated to be 11.50 lakh. Adding on, he said, "The implementation of the Forest Rights Act has been good only in Tripura. The government went door-to-door, collecting documents and regularising them. In Odisha, too, some degree of implementation is good. Almost all other states have shown negligence."

Background

The Forest Act came into force in 1980. According to it, no one can live within the forest's limits. In 1982, C and D-category land was also mentioned as forest in order to increase forest cover. Only if there are 50 trees per hectare should it be considered a forest. More than 5 lakh families live in about 6 lakh hectares of forest-named areas in the state. They have been in fear of eviction ever since. In many places, there are villages and large inhabited areas.

Arrangements have been made for schools, hospitals, anganwadi buildings, temples, religious centres, and drinking water. The problem is that even if there is no forest, it is recorded as one in the records of the revenue department.

Solution to the problem

Through a joint survey, a solution has to be worked out and brought to the attention of the Central government, the Supreme Court, and the de-reserve. There are no records, even if there is a settlement. So they are facing the problem of not being able to mortgage, borrow, or sell. Such a problem needs to be solved.