Forged Signatures: RS Chairman Can Recommend FIR Against Raghav Chadha If Found Guilty

Raghav Chadha found himself entangled in a big controversy after five Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday alleged that their signatures were forged on a motion submitted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP for a proposed Select Committee on the Delhi Services Bill. Amid the ongoing demand for strict action against the AAP leader, it has been learnt that the Rajya Sabha Chairman can recommend the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Raghav Chadha if he turns out to be guilty in the alleged 'forgery' incident.

The incident came to light after five MPs demanded to move a Privilege Motion against Raghav Chadha alleging that their signatures were “forged” without their content on the proposal moved by AAP MP to send the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to the Select Committee.

Five MPs, who accused AAP leader Raghav Chadha of forging their signatures are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of the BJD. Notably, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has announced a probe into the complaints.

Responding to the allegations, Chadha said, “Let a privilege committee send me a notice. I will give my answer to the committee."

Amit Shah accuses Chadha of fraud

Accusing AAP MP Raghav Chadha of fraud, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday demanded an investigation by the Parliament's Privilege Committee into this matter.

"Just a few minutes ago, we were discussing the forgery being practised in the national capital and now it is being practiced in the Parliament itself," Shah said, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the matter to determine how the motion was signed.

AAP defends Raghav Chadha

Defending his party colleague, AAP leader and suspended Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the government of trying to disqualify Raghav Chadha on false charges and allegations, just like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is after Raghav Chadha. Just like Rahul Gandhi's membership was taken away through a false and baseless case, they want to take away Raghav's membership as well. They are very dangerous people. They can do anything, but we are soldiers of the common man and we are not scared of them. We will fight them,” he said.