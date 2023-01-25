Form Task Force To Nab Leopard In Mysuru District: K'taka CM To Officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to constitute a task force to catch the leopard, which has killed four people so far in T Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district.

Expressing concern over recent leopard attacks on human beings, in a meeting of officials from Forest department and Mysuru District Administration here on Tuesday evening, he directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to nab the feline.

The officials informed the CM that as many as 158 people are involved in the combing operation in T Narasipur taluk.

Bommai asked the forest department to carry out patrolling in 3-4 km radius of the place where the latest incident occurred, an official release said.

Noting that a total of 21 villages have been affected by the leopard menace in the taluk, he said the help of locals must be sought to capture the animal. If necessary, the help of the Armed Reserve Police must be taken.

The mauled body of a 11-year-old boy allegedly attacked by leopard was found in Horalahalli village of the taluk last week.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)