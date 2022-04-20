Formation & Strict Adherence Of New COVID SOPs For Schools A Must In Delhi: LG Baijal

As Delhi experiences a steep rise in Coronavirus cases, LG Anil Baijal has stressed the importance of the formation and mandatory observance of the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools, failing which penalties should be levied. He was expressing his thoughts at the 36th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

It was also emphasised that in consultation with experts standard operating procedures for prevention and management of Covid-19 should be laid down for schools and their strict enforcement by school management should be ensured: LG Delhi Anil Baijal — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

The LG, based on consultations with experts decided on ramping-up testing, speeding up vaccination coverage and ensuring strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. He tweeted, "In view of the rise in COVID positive cases recently as advised by the experts, it was decided to enhance testing, focus on vaccination coverage of targeted population and ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour."

The DDMA meeting was also attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Revenue Minister, Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, Director AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. SK Singh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Masks mandatory, schools should not be shut: Former ICMR head scientist

In view of the rising fresh Coronavirus cases in Delhi, former ICMR head scientist, Raman R Gangakhedkar also said, people should continue to wear masks and he opposed shutting of schools as it hampered education and overall development of the students. He said that students 12 years and above, who are immuno-deficient, should get themselves inoculated at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, on Wednesday, made the wearing of masks mandatory and imposed a penalty of Rs 500 in case of violations.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, April 19, the Central government wrote a letter to Delhi, UP, Mizoram and Haryana in the wake of the rise in fresh coronavirus cases. The Centre has suggested these states to take remedial measures in the form of taking a measured approach in the opening of economic and social activities, adopting a five-step containment strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In the national capital, the cases have seen a huge jump from 998 new cases in the week ending April 12 to 2,671 new cases in the week ending April 19 with the positivity rate increasing from 1.42% to 3.49%.

IMAGE : ANI