Formation Of CDS Is A Big Step Towards Integration, Says Army Chief Naravane

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday addressed the media at the annual press conference held in Delhi. Naravane said that the army's duty is to abide by the Constitution and safeguard the borders of the country. He also mentioned that the formation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is a bigger step towards the integration of forces.

Addressing the media Naravane said, "There is no better place to begin than with 'ABC', that is with allegiance, belief and consolidation. All army or armed forces show allegiance to the Constitution of India and this should guide us in all our actions at all times. It translates into the core values enshrined in the preamble, that is justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. We are deployed on the borders to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity. We need to keep this in mind at all time."

"Secondly, belief and faith in ourselves, organisation, superiors and subordinates, in our way of life and governance. Belief is what will keep us going. Lastly, consolidation, along with it comes continuity. We are in a very transformative stage. We will have to consolidate upon this transformation and carry forward initiatives and policies set by our predecessors and make sure all of them reach a logical reason. We have to continue the road laid by our predecessors with midway correction," he added.

'Indian Army much prepared than before'

Further speaking over the new Chief of Defence Staff formation he said, "When I say integration, it stands for within the army and within the services. The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of the Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and we on our part will make sure that this is a success. We will ensure to build up upon the road laid by our predecessors... If we do this we will be ready to meet all the challenges in the future. if we want joint structures to work we will have to train according."

"Future wars will be network-centric and volatile, so training will have to be aligned with it. So we have to emphasis on training for the future. Men and women in uniform are our greatest strength. We will make sure our men get the best and we will look into all their needs including their extended families. Quality, not Quantity will be our new mantra. We will focus on quality with regard to the procurement of arms. Indian Army is much better prepared today than before," he stated.

