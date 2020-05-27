Former Indian Army Chief Gen. VK Singh Lashes Out At China, Warns 'it's 2020, Not 1962'

On Wednesday, May 27, former Indian Army chief and current minister in the Modi government, General VK Singh hit out at China and asserted the strong position of the country on Ladakh. While speaking to Republic TV, General Singh said that China is trying to create this scenario to divert attention from its failure on Coronavirus.

"There is nothing new in what China is doing, there is a different perception of LAC in both the nations (India and China). Nowadays, China is facing a lot of criticism over the Coronavirus pandemic, every nation across the world is blaming China for not informing other nations about the disease so now China wants to something to divert the attention from its failure. If you look at the history of China, you would find out that since 1949 it has been practicing this policy of diverting attention from its failure," said General VK Singh.

Read: Centre Warns China; 'None Can Stare Back At Modi's New India,' Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Former Indian Army Chief lashed out at China by saying that the Dragon country is frustrated as many nations are shifting industries from China. "You see there is a frustration in China because now other countries are questioning China and saying they want to withdraw their industries from China so indeed there is a lot of frustration in China," added General Singh.

'India of 2020 is not India of 1962'

General VK Singh further added that it is 2020, not 1962 and today we are capable enough to deal with every situation.

General VK Singh remarked, "1962 was different but it's 2020. In 1962, the then government of Nehru Ji didn't analyse the situation properly. Today you have a leader who has done a lot for the nation and strengthened it and I am talking about our Prime Minister. We do not have to look back at what happened in 1962. Today India is capable enough to deal with every situation."

Read: 'Naya' Pakistan PM Imran Khan Jumps To China's Defence As India Issues Stern Warning

'Xi Jinping wants to impose more restrictions in China'

On Chinese President Xi Jinping telling the military to prepare for war, General Singh opined, "He is saying this to impose more restrictions in the country because industries are getting closed and he is under a lot of pressure as there are no jobs so to divert attention he is making such statements. He is trying to create a different scenario. As far as our forces are concerned, they are very much ready to deal with every situation."

Read: Amid LAC Standoff, China Says Situation At India Border "overall Stable And Controllable"

Read: Trump 'displeased' With China's New Security Law For Hong Kong: White House