Former ASG Counters Anti-Victoria Gowri Side, Justifies Her Appointment As HC Judge

The elevation of lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri to Madras High Court as an Additional Judge has sparked a debate as she was claimed to be unfit for her appointment by many due to her alleged political biasness. She faced staunch resistance and the Supreme Court even received a petition to stay her elevation, which was dismissed later by the apex court. Gowri went on to take the oath which has left many discussing if a Judge with political affiliations is acceptable or not.

Appearing on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, senior Advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Sidharth Luthra explained how common it is and elaborated why Gowri's appointment is justifiable.

"Over the decades, and I would not say over the years, but decades where people with political alignment with a political background, political views who have been appointed as judges. Now a lot of Government Counsels were appointed in the state and centre too have a political alignment and perhaps that is why a lot of them get appointed. And then they are again elevated to the bench", Luthra said.

"The question is not the political alignment a person has before being appointed to the bench but how you conduct yourself after you are elevated because each individual takes an oath to uphold the constitution, to uphold the laws and to treat everyone without fear or favour. And the test is will any individual elevated follow that principal. If they do, I think their past political view are not relevant. If they don't, there are processes (for their removal), in a very extreme case, impeachment", he added.

"In any case, speaking for the individual concerned, we need to note she has been appointed as an additional judge, she has yet to be confirmed. She will be confirmed in a few years time depending on her performance. But there have been instances when people have not got confirmed. So really the test is how does the individuals conduct themselves after elevation", the senior Advocate stated.

Why Gowri's appointment is right?

Explaining why the was collegium right in striking down the resistance against Gowri's appointment, Luthra said, "There are oral comments made by judges, the question is what really comes into the order. It was placed before the appropriate bench, the bench then heard the argument and has taken the decision on a judicial side. When the Chief Justice takes the decision to accept a request for hearing, he does so in his capacity as the head of the institution".

"If certain facts are placed before him, and he expresses an oral view, I would not call that final or binding. What is important is today there has been a adjudication and a final view has been taken. It is open to parties to challenge it", he added. "Today the difficulty is, if the courts were to take action on petitions like this (petition to stay Gowri's elevation) who's going to agree to be a Judge, who's going to accept the office? So I think the Supreme Court did the right thing", he concluded.