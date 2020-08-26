Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night. Gogoi is now in home isolation.

Sources close to the former Chief Minister informed Republic Media Network that though he was not participating in any public event ever since the outbreak took place, he was regularly meeting with party leaders and visitors at his official residence in Guwahati. He took a COVID test after he caught mild fever. However, now he is doing well and no symptoms have been witnessed, informed an aide to Gogoi.

It has also been learned that a team of doctors has been instructed by the state health department to keep a close eye on the vital parameters of Tarun Gogoi, even though he is asymptomatic as of now.

READ | Another regional party emerges in Assam to take on BJP-led govt

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister's wife Dolly Gogoi, who also took the test has been tested negative. In the last few days, many top leaders of the Congress party tested positive for Covid-19 including former ministers Ajanta Neog and Rakibul Hussain.

The COVID-19 situation in the state is still alarming with the total number of cases nearing the one lakh mark. The state, however, has also been keeping up well with over 74,000 patients already discharged from the hospitals. The positivity rate in the state is around 5 percent.

READ | Assam reports 8 more COVID deaths, 1,973 new infections

Meanwhile, the state health department is on campaign mode as far as plasma therapy is concerned. A study by doctors at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital has found that patients respond well to Plasma Therapy if given at an early stage.

Many patients who got discharged from the hospitals have volunteered to donate their plasma for the treatment of other patients. Some of the organizations that came forward on the clarion call of State's health minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma include the Assam Police, Indian Army as well as the Gauhati Press Club.

READ | Host of artistes join BJP, Cong ahead of Assam Assembly polls

READ | BJP undecided on naming CM candidate for Assam polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma