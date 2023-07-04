Former Athlete Bindu Rani Assaulted By Coach's Wife; Video Goes Viral

A video of Karnataka athletics coach Bindu Rani being assaulted by Shwetha, wife of another coach Yatheesh, at the Kanteerava Stadium is going viral on social media. In the video that is going viral on social media, Yatheesh's wife Shwetha can be seen accusing Bindu Rani of theft, giving false information about her medal and showing a fake certificate to earn money.

Shwetha alleged that Bindu Rani had threatened her husband with the charge of stealing valuables. The coach’s wife in the video also alleged that the real medal for Bindu Rani's achievement is a slipper. Shwetha can also be seen threatening Bindu Rani of beating her.

In conversation with Republic, former athlete Bindu Rani said, "I had shared a post on social media about attending the TEDx show. Shwetha and Yatheesh are accusing me of giving false information that I have been awarded the Khel Ratna award. But it is the 'Khel Ratna Puraskar' award which I had clearly mentioned. Why haven't they spoken about what happened in 2017 till now? Such incidents show that women are not protected."

What's the issue?

Former athlete Bindu Rani was the guest of honour at the talk show TEDx, which was hosted on June 30 and eminent personalities from various fields were also present. Later, the organisers shared a post on the website about Bindu Rani's participation in the event. In it, they had mentioned that Bindu Rani has won more than 200 medals, including the Khel Ratna and several international awards. The same post was re-shared by Bindu Rani on Instagram. Taking note of this, coach Yatheesh shared the post on the WhatsApp account of the Kanteerava Stadium coaches and asked a few questions to Bindu Rani.

Narrating the incident Shwetha, wife of coach Yatheesh, said that Bindu Rani's husband called her husband at 10 pm and threatened him for questioning his wife about how many medals she won. “The next day I also went to the stadium and questioned Bindu Rani. She spoke rudely to me and tried to get physical, therefore in self defence I pushed her away,” she said.

No official case has been lodged but the Kanteerava stadium officials have been notified of this. The disciplinary committee has called in both parties and has asked for an explanation.