Former ATTF Chief Ranjit Debbarma Talks About CAB

General News

Former Chief of the All Tripura Tiger Force spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Bill that was tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 9.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Former Chief of the banned All Tripura Tiger Force (ATFF) Ranjit Debbarma speaks about the Citizenship Amendment Bill that was presented in the Lok Sabha today. 

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

