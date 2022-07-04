Former Bengaluru Urban DC Arrested; Karnataka CM Says 'everything Happening As Per Law'

After the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested former Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) J Manjunath, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai assured that 'everything was happening according to the law'. Speaking to the media on July 4, CM Bommai said that whatever decision the investigating officers have to take according to evidence and proof, they are doing the same. The Karnataka Chief Minister further said that 'no one will be spared'.

Former Karnataka DC arrested

On May 22, Deputy Tahsildar PS Mahesh, and a court assistant Chethan Kumar were caught from Bengaluru Urban DC's Office. A trap was laid on the basis of a complaint filed by Azam Pasha from Anekal. Pasha in his complaint had alleged that Rs 5 Lakh was sought from him for the settlement of a dispute of land. ACB officials approached Chethan with the same amount and caught him red-handed in the act. On being caught, he said that he was accepting the bribe on behalf of Mahesh.

The investigation led to links with the DC, following which the State government on Friday shunted him out. Manjunath was posted as Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Bengaluru, while Sangappa, CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Bengaluru (Urban), was given the additional charge as DC, Bengaluru (Urban).

Karnataka High Court judge, Justice P Sandesh hit out at ACB on hearing reports about Manjunath's transfer from his colleague, who is also a judge. In his observation, Justice P Sandesh said, " An agent was caught red-handed while accepting bribe by ACB in DC office. Despite that, ACB had filed a 'B' report on that particular case. ACB ADGP didn't produce a service record on the case."

"Why B report was not made public? If you have vitamin 'M' (money) will you keep quiet? The entire state is burning due to corruption. Stop doing transfers by taking bribes," the High Court Judge said.

Immediately after being reprimanded, ACB officials swung into action and arrested Manjunath from his residence in Bengaluru.

Image: PTI