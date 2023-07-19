Former BJP MLA's Brother Injured, Police Say Yet To Confirm If It Is Case Of Firing

A former BJP MLA's brother claimed on Wednesday he was injured in leg when some unidentified persons fired a bullet at him outside his office, but police said it was not yet confirmed if it was case of gunshot firing. Additional Superintendent of Police East Vidyasagar Mishra said on Wednesday Neeraj Ojha (52), brother of former BJP MLA Abhay Kumar alias Dheeraj Ojha, stated in a complaint that he was walking outside his office the night before when an unidentified car stopped near him and fired upon him from inside the four-wheeler.

Neeraj said the incident happened near Babhani village on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway under Raniganj Police station area, 15 km away from the district headquarters.

Neeraj was taken to the Raniganj Trauma Center for treatment, from where the doctors referred him to a medical college.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Prabhakar Sahni says it is yet to be confirmed if it indeed was a case of firing.

The incident seems suspicious, he said, adding if a medical examination confirms a bullet injury, a case will be registered.

Abhay Kumar was elected as MLA from the Raniganj assembly constituency in 2017, but he lost the seat in 2022.