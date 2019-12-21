Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya Accuses Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Of Halting Metro Work

On Saturday, December 21, BJP accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of stopping the metro projects in Mumbai and surrounding cities such as Thane and Kalyan. In a video, former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya stated that the metro work in many places had been halted after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took over as the Chief Minister. Moreover, he alleged that a message was indirectly being sent to the contractors to give "protection money" to the new regime. Both the Sena and BJP have been at loggerheads since Thackeray took a decision to put an immediate stay on the Metro car shed project in the Aarey area.

'Delay would escalate cost'

Somaiya has been at the forefront of opposing the stay on the Metro work. Reacting to Thackeray’s order regarding the car shed, he described it as an “illegal” and “illogical” act. He contended that a delay in the Mumbai Metro 3 would escalate the overall cost of the project. He personally visited the site of the car shed as well. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis has also accused the new government of stalling development projects across the state.

Somaiya said, "The suspension order of Metro car shed is an illegal and illogical act of the new government of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. If there is no alternative site for the car shed, it means the entire Metro project is in a jeopardy. I think the state government has not studied the project entirely. It is a Rs 23,000-crore project and a delay would escalate its cost. Who should be held responsible for such a situation?"

Visited Metro Car Shed Aarey today. foundation work complete, construction work started. Authorities already committed to Court no need to cut a single tree to complete remaining work.Than Why Stay? I wrote to Govt for clarification & stop delay @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/bMaxdCbGKh — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) December 4, 2019

