Former CBI Special Director To Be West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Adviser On Security

Rupak Kumar Dutta, former director general of police of Karnataka and a special director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as an adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on security and law and order, including in the border areas, according to an official notification on Thursday.

Governor C V Ananda Bose gave his nod to the appointment on Thursday, a Raj Bhavan communication said.

Dutta, a 1981-batch IPS officer and currently working as an advisor in the West Bengal home department, will be in the post for two years, it added.

The Mamata Banerjee government had last month assigned to him the responsibility of handling police welfare -- police housing, healthcare and retirement benefits.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not participate in a crucial Niti Aayog meeting on May 27, sources told Republic. Trinamool Congress also announced earlier that it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28.

"Mamata Banerjee is skipping the Niti Aayog meeting but a representative of the Trinamool Congress will be there. The reason she is skipping the meeting is that she had elaborated in her press conference that she believes that these meetings are pre-planned and pre-decided. She also said that, in the case of West Bengal, 'W' comes lower in alphabetical order and after a whole day she barely gets a chance to speak," he said.

Banerjee had earlier this month expressed interest in participating in the meeting and said that she would highlight the issue of the state which is being allegedly deprived by the Centre.

She had then said, "I will be participating at the Niti Ayog meeting on May 27 in New Delhi because it is the only platform to highlight the issues of a state".