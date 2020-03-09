Former Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon Joins CDS Staff As DG-D.I.A

After successfully completing his tenure as commander of the Kashmir-based strategic XV Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon will take over the post of Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence). This department comes under the Chief of Defence Staff in the newly created Department of Military Affairs.

Lt Gen Dhillon, who is from the 1983 batch of the Indian Military Academy, recently handed over the charge of XV Corps to Lt Gen BS Raju.

He will take charge as DG DIA and DCIDS, an organisation which is responsible for collating technical as well as human intelligence for the three armed forces.

However, as per the sources within the Ministry said, he will be joining his new assignment by April end.

Lt Gen Dhillon's tenure at XV corps began on a challenging note, as, within a week of his taking over in February last year, the nation witnessed a terror attack on its security forces in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber targeted their convoy in Pulwama on February 14.

Lt. Gen Dhillon was also appreciated for three major people-friendly operations during his tenure at Kashmir-based strategically-located XV Corps that include 'Operation Maa' (mother), 'Taleem se Taraqqi' (Education leads to success) and 'Humsaya hain hum' (co-habitants).

During his tenure as Corps Commander, he repeatedly made fervent appeals to women to ask their kids to shun the path of violence and rejoin the mainstream and was quite successful in getting many boys back.