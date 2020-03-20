'Cannot Turn Down President's Offer': Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said, when the call from the President of the country to be sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha came, he could not have turned it down.

'Cannot turn down the offer'

When asked about the choice of accepting the nomination just a few months after retiring as the Chief Justice of the apex court, he said, "The acceptance of the nomination stems from a firm belief that when the President accepts for the services, you don't say no. The President under our Constitutional scheme is a President's action under the aide and the advice of the government. I was looking forward to retirement, but when the call came I could not have shoved it and said that I want to take my holidays and live life the way I want. There are compulsions and commitments and there are principals and norms that we go by. The Presidential offer or request to my mind is like an offer made to the member of the Bar to come and join the Bench. The tradition is that the member who is given the offer does not refuse, notwithstanding financial and other difficulties of the offer may lead to."

In a notification issued by Home Ministry on March 16, it was announced that President Ram Nath Kovind is nominating Ex-CJI Gogoi to fill the vacancy originating due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. The maximum strength of Rajya Sabha is 250 members, out of which 12 are nominated by the President of India.

Gogoi was the 46th Chief Justice of India and held the post for over 13 months. In his tenure, Gogoi passed a slew of key landmark judgments pertaining to government matters, religion, politics, and the applicability of the law to his own office. He retired on November 17 after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgment. He was succeeded by Justice S A Bobde.

