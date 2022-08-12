Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Donates Rajya Sabha Salary To Provide Scholarship To Law Students

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who did not draw a salary or take allowances despite being a Rajya Sabha member, has now decided to provide a scholarship programme for aspiring legal students. Reportedly, the scholarship fund has been created out of the salary and allowances that Justice Gogoi has earned as a Rajya Sabha member since he took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha in March 2020.

The scholarship will be open to students who want to pursue a five-year integrated Bachelor's course in law (BA-LLB) from any recognised institution in Assam or outside the state. The scholarship programme will start from the academic session commencing this year i.e., 2022. Notably, students already pursuing a course in law can also apply.

The scholarship will help the students pursue a career in the field of law and can be used in the form of reimbursement of tuition fees and hostel accommodation for the entire duration of the course for the selected students. While students already pursuing the course will receive the benefits of the scholarship for the remaining period.

Ranjan Gogoi not taking Rajya Sabha salary and allowances

Ranjan Gogoi, the former Chief Justice of India, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP-led government in March, was the only member in the Upper House who did not avail the benefits of salary and allowances a member of Parliament gets. Meanwhile, he opted to continue to avail of the retirement benefits which are being paid to him as a former CJI.

Justice Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, as a member of eminence by the former President of India Ram Nath Govind in March 2020. He was nominated under Article 80 of the Constitution which says the President can appoint 12 MPs “having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of literature, science, art and social service” to the Rajya Sabha.

Justice Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India and was retired on November 17, 2019. During his tenure, he headed the landmark judgments, including the Ayodhya land dispute verdict, the review of women’s entry into Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, and bringing the office of the CJI under the RTI Act.